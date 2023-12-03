Advertise With Us
Horne, Taylor pace NC State to overtime win over Boston College, 84-78

Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, picks up a loose ball as North Carolina State forward Ernest Ross pursues in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)(John Leyba | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - DJ Horne scored 21 points and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points and North Carolina State beat Boston College 84-78 in overtime on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

DJ Burns Jr. scored 17 points and Casey Morsell 12 for North Carolina State.

Jaeden Zackery scored 20 points, Quinten Post 18, Claudell Harris Jr. 14 and Devin McGlockton 13 for Boston College.

The difference came down to the foul line where the Wolfpack made 18 of 21 compared to 14 of 26 for Boston College.

Taylor’s 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime put the Wolfpack (5-2) ahead 77-75 and they never trailed again. Zackery made two foul shots with 1:42 left to mark Boston College’s last lead at 75-74.

Harris’ 3 with 3:29 remaining in the extra session put Boston College up 73-71 and gave the Eagles (5-3, 0-1) their first lead since leading 7-6 five minutes in.

Zackery missed a contested layup at the rim with just under five seconds left in regulation. Off the miss, North Carolina State’s Mohamed Diarra rebounded the ball and gave it to Taylor who drove the length of the floor but couldn’t get his runner in the lane to go between a pair of defenders to send it to overtime.

The Wolfpack host Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday,

Boston College hosts Central Connecticut on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

