Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Wet and overcast skies to end the weekend; Cool & drier start to the week

Cooling down with clear skies for the new week
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, December 3rd 7AM
By Dustin Staples
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another muggy and damp start to end the weekend as temperatures will be approaching the low 70s in the afternoon. Areas of fog will also be present throughout the day, especially east and along of Highway 12 from the Outer Banks to the Crystal Coast. Later this evening, rain will exit the area and clouds will settle in the overnight hours. Lows fall in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday will begin on the overcast side to start, then staying cooler than average with lower humidity and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows staying in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Staying well-below normal as we go throughout the week, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures hold in the mid 50s and lows fall in the 30s, as a few areas could see some patchy frost early in the morning hours of Wednesday and Thursday.

As we near to next weekend, a warm up is on the way as temperatures get near 60° in the afternoon, and lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies develops for Saturday, then another rain chance could be on the horizon as we get into Sunday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

