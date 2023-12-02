Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and dense fog possible tonight; Cooler weather next week

Overcast skies with rain and warm temperatures through tonight
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and dense fog possible tonight; Cooler weather next week
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, there is a chance of rain due to a combination of upper-level disturbances and an approaching surface front. This weather pattern will bring unsettled conditions with mostly cloudy skies and showers scattered throughout the area. There is also a possibility of isolated thunderstorms tonight and into Sunday.

Temperatures will be muggy and above average, reaching the low 70s on Sunday. However, a weak cold front will move offshore Eastern North Carolina on Sunday night, bringing more comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Monday.

For the rest of the week, dry weather is expected. On Tuesday, temperatures will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs around or slightly over 60 degrees. Wednesday will see a slight increase in clouds mixed with sunshine, with temperatures remaining around 60 degrees.

By next Thursday, the weather will turn quite cold with plenty of sunshine. Lows will drop into the lower to mid 30s, and highs will only reach the mid 50s.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth City deadly car crash went unnoticed for nearly six hours
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
Otto Florschutz
Eastern Carolina native’s body found in Alaska landslide
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County
Alterrik Parker
Two Greenville men sentenced to over 7 years in federal prison

Latest News

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and dense fog possible tonight; Cooler...
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and dense fog possible tonight
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: An unusually warm start to December brings humidity and rain showers
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, December 2nd 6:30AM
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, December 2nd 6:30AM
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warm, Cloudy Weekend with Occasional Rain