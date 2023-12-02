Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and dense fog possible tonight; Cooler weather next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, there is a chance of rain due to a combination of upper-level disturbances and an approaching surface front. This weather pattern will bring unsettled conditions with mostly cloudy skies and showers scattered throughout the area. There is also a possibility of isolated thunderstorms tonight and into Sunday.

Temperatures will be muggy and above average, reaching the low 70s on Sunday. However, a weak cold front will move offshore Eastern North Carolina on Sunday night, bringing more comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies on Monday.

For the rest of the week, dry weather is expected. On Tuesday, temperatures will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs around or slightly over 60 degrees. Wednesday will see a slight increase in clouds mixed with sunshine, with temperatures remaining around 60 degrees.

By next Thursday, the weather will turn quite cold with plenty of sunshine. Lows will drop into the lower to mid 30s, and highs will only reach the mid 50s.

