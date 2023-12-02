Advertise With Us
Overnight homicide investigation in Craven County

(Source: AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGETON, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Patrol Deputies responded to an overnight shooting that left three people dead.

On December 1st at approximately 8:30 pm deputies responded to a shooting at a residence located at 1465 B Street in the Bridgeton community after receiving a 911 call. According to deputies, the caller stated that her husband shot her parents still in the home.

According to officials, upon arrival at the residence, they discovered the bodies of a male and a female in the kitchen, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.  Deputies also located a male subject in the garage suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Carolina East Medical Center by EMS and later pronounced dead.  Investigators from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau searched the residence, and witness interviews.

At this time, this case is being investigated as a double homicide/suicide, pending autopsy results and completion of the investigation. There is no threat to the community.  Further information and the victims’ names will be released at a later date.  The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Bridgeton Police Department also responded and assisted.

