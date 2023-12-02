Skip to content
Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team
News
First Alert Weather
Sports
Election Results
ENC At Three
Watch Live
Submit Your Pictures
Back To School
Investigates
News
ECU
Education
Court
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
National
Pets
Politics
Elections
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Election Results
Livestream
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Radar
Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Weather App
Why First Alert?
Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
High School
EndZone
Scores
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Contests
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Oxegen WITN 7.7
Radio Partners
Telemundo ENC
Class of 2023
Community Calendar
Investigation
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Election Results
Newsletter
CMN Telethon
TV Listings
Latest Newscasts
Carolina Camera: Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
InvestigateTV
Press Releases
Megamillions 12-1-23
Megamillions for December, 1 2023
Megamillions 12-1-2023
By
Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST
|
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
Elizabeth City deadly car crash went unnoticed for nearly six hours
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County
Eastern Carolina native’s body found in Alaska landslide
Two Greenville men sentenced to over 7 years in federal prison
Latest News
Baker ECU’s next offensive coordinator
ECU volleyball wins first ever postseason match in straight sets over The Citadel in NIVC
Satterfield’s four touchdowns, turnovers propel Tarboro to 7th straight regional title
Lenoir County deputies arrest two already on pre-trial release
Candlelight vigil held in Jacksonville to honor victims of HIV and AIDS on World AIDS Day