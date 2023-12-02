Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Medicaid expansion takes effect

Medicaid expansion takes effect Friday.
Medicaid expansion takes effect Friday.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a decade-long debate dating back to 2014, North Carolina became one of 41 states that have authorized Medicaid Expansion after the measure passed the General Assembly in early 2024. With the state budget’s passage later in the year, Medicaid Expansion is finally taking effect Friday, making healthcare accessible to more North Carolinians.

67-year-old Margaret Rose has both Medicaid and Medicare. Coverage that helps her address her medical issues.

“If it wasn’t for Medicaid, I would not have been able to get treatments or anything to find out what was actually wrong with me,” Rose said.

With Medicaid expansion set to take effect Friday, Rose is filled with hope, knowing more people will have access to the benefits she enjoys.

“I’m so glad because it will help out somebody that needs to get the help but because of no insurance or anything they couldn’t go,” Rose added.

Through the expansion, those who are between the ages of 19 and 64 with higher income thresholds than before can get Medicaid at little to no cost.

Mary Moore has been waiting to get Medicaid for more than 15 years.

“I got to pay for the premium on my medicine and sometimes it’s high and I don’t have enough money to help for it and that is when Medicaid can kick in and start helping me. I’m the one that needs it,” Moore shared.

While she’s not sure yet, Moore hopes this expansion will finally give her the coverage she needs.

The new threshold for household income can be found on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County

Latest News

One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County
Marines recipients of free Christmas trees
World AIDS Day event in Kinston
World AIDS Day event in Kinston promotes disease awareness
The town of Maysville welcomes their new water filtration system.
Maysville finally gets clean water supply