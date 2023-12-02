Medicaid expansion takes effect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a decade-long debate dating back to 2014, North Carolina became one of 41 states that have authorized Medicaid Expansion after the measure passed the General Assembly in early 2024. With the state budget’s passage later in the year, Medicaid Expansion is finally taking effect Friday, making healthcare accessible to more North Carolinians.

67-year-old Margaret Rose has both Medicaid and Medicare. Coverage that helps her address her medical issues.

“If it wasn’t for Medicaid, I would not have been able to get treatments or anything to find out what was actually wrong with me,” Rose said.

With Medicaid expansion set to take effect Friday, Rose is filled with hope, knowing more people will have access to the benefits she enjoys.

“I’m so glad because it will help out somebody that needs to get the help but because of no insurance or anything they couldn’t go,” Rose added.

Through the expansion, those who are between the ages of 19 and 64 with higher income thresholds than before can get Medicaid at little to no cost.

Mary Moore has been waiting to get Medicaid for more than 15 years.

“I got to pay for the premium on my medicine and sometimes it’s high and I don’t have enough money to help for it and that is when Medicaid can kick in and start helping me. I’m the one that needs it,” Moore shared.

While she’s not sure yet, Moore hopes this expansion will finally give her the coverage she needs.

The new threshold for household income can be found on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.

