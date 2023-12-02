Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Maysville finally gets clean water supply

The town of Maysville welcomes their new water filtration system.
The town of Maysville welcomes their new water filtration system.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Town of Maysville celebrated its new water filtration system that was four years in the making.

The water plant reopened to supply safe, clean water from the town’s only well.

Lavern Baker was one of the thousand Maysville residents who had been through the tough journey of getting clean water.

“They sent us letters around, they let everyone know what was going on. They even told you to sign the letters that they would that you received so that you were knowledgeable of the problem that was going on. They didn’t hide anything,” Baker said.

Maysville Mayor Wayne Sayland said. “Getting back to this point today that we can tell our citizens that we have the best water that we can provide...that means a lot.

Maysville was notified of a dangerous level of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, in its water supply in 2019. The town provided residents with faucet filters and switched over to Jones County Water until the problem was resolved.

Baker says in addition to that, she only drank filtered water from her refrigerator.

Now she is finally letting out a sigh of relief.

“I’m very happy with it for the community because the community was more feeling that it was a problem. So now, things can subside,” she added.

Steve Gandy, the engineer of the water filtration system, says pumping air into the water was a new step added to the process that makes the filtration process more economically and functionally effective.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County

Latest News

Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River partnered with the Christmas Spirit...
Marines giveaway free Christmas trees
World AIDS Day event in Kinston promotes disease awareness
World AIDS Day event in Kinston promotes disease awareness
Medicaid expansion takes effect
Medicaid expansion takes effect
Otto Florschutz
Eastern Carolina native’s body found in Alaska landslide