Maysville finally gets clean water supply

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Town of Maysville celebrated its new water filtration system that was four years in the making.

The water plant reopened to supply safe, clean water from the town’s only well.

Lavern Baker was one of the thousand Maysville residents who had been through the tough journey of getting clean water.

“They sent us letters around, they let everyone know what was going on. They even told you to sign the letters that they would that you received so that you were knowledgeable of the problem that was going on. They didn’t hide anything,” Baker said.

Maysville Mayor Wayne Sayland said. “Getting back to this point today that we can tell our citizens that we have the best water that we can provide...that means a lot.

Maysville was notified of a dangerous level of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, in its water supply in 2019. The town provided residents with faucet filters and switched over to Jones County Water until the problem was resolved.

Baker says in addition to that, she only drank filtered water from her refrigerator.

Now she is finally letting out a sigh of relief.

“I’m very happy with it for the community because the community was more feeling that it was a problem. So now, things can subside,” she added.

Steve Gandy, the engineer of the water filtration system, says pumping air into the water was a new step added to the process that makes the filtration process more economically and functionally effective.

