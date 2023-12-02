Marines giveaway free Christmas trees

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - For our nation’s armed forces, the act of service takes on many unique forms. During the Christmas season – it means giving away Christmas trees.

Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River partnered with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx to distribute over 750 free Christmas trees to active duty service members and their families.

Trees were tossed on the roof, or squeezed through the trunks, windows, and doors of troops who had lined up as early as 5 a.m. to grab a tree first come, first served.

“They started lining up at 0540 this morning. I have over 750 trees here today and I’m just excited to give them out to these young families,” said event coordinator Yolanda Mayo.

“One thing I would say it might not be around your immediate family but the people you work with they become they become more than just than just that,” said Marine volunteer Jonathan Jacinto.

This year in addition to the free trees, the Christmas Spirit Foundation also donated tree bases stockings and ornaments also available first come first served.

