Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Marines giveaway free Christmas trees

Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River partnered with the Christmas Spirit...
Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River partnered with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx to distribute over 750 free Christmas trees to active duty service members and their families.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - For our nation’s armed forces, the act of service takes on many unique forms. During the Christmas season – it means giving away Christmas trees.

Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River partnered with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx to distribute over 750 free Christmas trees to active duty service members and their families.

Trees were tossed on the roof, or squeezed through the trunks, windows, and doors of troops who had lined up as early as 5 a.m. to grab a tree first come, first served.

“They started lining up at 0540 this morning. I have over 750 trees here today and I’m just excited to give them out to these young families,” said event coordinator Yolanda Mayo.

“One thing I would say it might not be around your immediate family but the people you work with they become they become more than just than just that,” said Marine volunteer Jonathan Jacinto.

This year in addition to the free trees, the Christmas Spirit Foundation also donated tree bases stockings and ornaments also available first come first served.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County

Latest News

The town of Maysville welcomes their new water filtration system.
Maysville finally gets clean water supply
World AIDS Day event in Kinston promotes disease awareness
World AIDS Day event in Kinston promotes disease awareness
Medicaid expansion takes effect
Medicaid expansion takes effect
Otto Florschutz
Eastern Carolina native’s body found in Alaska landslide