Lenoir County deputies arrest two already on pre-trial release

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit arrested two men who deputies say were already out on pre-trial charges in two separate incidents on Thursday.

According to deputies, the first arrest happened when they pulled over 49-year-old Sherman Potter of Lenoir County in an area of Highway 258 where the SCARR unit was doing random checks.

Deputies said that during the stop they they searched the car and found methamphetamine that was packaged for street sale as well as drug paraphernalia.

Potter was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A short time later deputies said that they went to a call about a suspicious person with a firearm at a home on Hartfield Drive.

When deputies got there they said that they found 37-year-old Kevin Lee of Lenoir County outside of the home.

Deputies say that they found marijuana and a gun that someone had reported as stolen in Lee’s possession.

According to deputies Lee is a prior convicted felon and had an outstanding child support warrant. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and simple possession of marijuana.

Deputies took both Potter and Lee to the Lenoir County Jail where both are being held on no bond on their new charges due to both being out of jail on pre-trial release for previous charges.

