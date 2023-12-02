ECU volleyball wins first ever postseason match in straight sets over The Citadel in NIVC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU volleyball won its first-ever playoff match Friday night defeating The Citadel 3-0 in the first round of the NIVC.

The Pirates got 18 kills and 11 digs from Angeles Alderete in the match.

Former South Central star Ali Ruffin of Greenville plays for the The Citadel.

Georgia Southern won a five set match over Winthrop and will meet the Pirates on Saturday at 6 PM at Minges Coliseum.

GSU won 3-0 over ECU early in the season.

