Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: An unusually warm start to December brings humidity and rain showers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A foggy and muggy start to the month will be the theme as we begin the holiday season. Rain showers will be more on the scattered to isolated variety side going into the day. Amounts are not showing any drought busting rain this weekend, but enough to be nuisance when going to any holiday parades. Showers will shut off later tonight before another wave will be moving in Sunday. By later in the day on Sunday, rain will start to exit and we will be left overcast in the early evening and overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s as daytime highs. Night time temperatures will hold in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds will linger into Monday morning, then partly to mostly sunny takes over. Temperatures will cool off and feel more like December going into the first full week, with daytime highs falling to the low to mid 50s to low 60s and lows in the 30s. More sun than clouds will also be at play.

As for other rain chances, a small disturbance could move in midweek for the areas along the coastal communities, but a few clouds will be for out inland areas.

