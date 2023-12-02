Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Candlelight vigil held in Jacksonville to honor victims of HIV and AIDS on World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day commemorates 35-year mark
World AIDS Day commemorates 35-year mark(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -World AIDS Day carries significant meaning for those, who are fighting against the HIV and AIDS epidemic. Every year on this day, communities across the globe raise awareness while honoring the many who’ve died from the disease and virus.

Triumph could be heard in Cressy Stokes’ voice Friday night as she reflected on her 26-year journey of living with HIV.

“You don’t know what we go through, or what we carry on our back because it’s so much stigma still around HIV,” Stokes said.

Friday, marked 35 years of World AIDS Day and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Alumni Chapter in Jacksonville, held a candlelight vigil to honor those who’ve lost their life to HIV and AIDS.

Healthcare officials like Onslow County Health Department STD Nurse Denise Coleman spoke about not being afraid to get tested for HIV.

“We have individuals that come in and have no risk factors, but still get tested once a year,” Coleman said. “There are others that do have risk factors that come in every three months. Good, we want you there.”

Research shows that an estimated 39 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2022.

Stokes says she never expected to be an HIV victim, but believes it helped define her purpose as an advocate now.

“The person who infected me was someone I went to school with and grew up with,” Stokes said. “I had to tell him I forgive you for things you’ve done to me because you’ll never have a hold on my life. Some many in the world need to hear what I have to say.”

HIV and AIDS treatments have improved over the years but, victims like Stokes believe the world still needs to be educated.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County

Latest News

One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County
Marines recipients of free Christmas trees
World AIDS Day event in Kinston
World AIDS Day event in Kinston promotes disease awareness
Medicaid expansion takes effect Friday.
Medicaid expansion takes effect