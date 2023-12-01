Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warm, Cloudy Weekend with Occasional Rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s December and temperatures are back in the 60s. We could see low to mid-70s Saturday and Sunday as our warm weather sticks around. Temperatures may stay at or above 60 degrees until Sunday evening. Rain chances continue to look scattered with breaks in between. Showers this evening may miss some locations. A few rumbles of thunder are possible on the coast. Scattered showers move back in Saturday afternoon but shouldn’t be around long. The best chance for widespread, disruptive rain will be Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Clouds are expected to hang around into early next week even after rain chances end. Temperatures gradually cool through the work week.

