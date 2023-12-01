Advertise With Us
WITN Home for the Holidays

WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.

The segment will be held Monday, December 11th through Friday, December 15th and will feature a special recipe from 5 of our on-air talents. The segment will be broadcasted during our 5:00pm newscast and will be hosted by Maggie Golden from ENC at Three’s Mixing with Maggie.

On-air talent and their recipes will be announced closer to date.

