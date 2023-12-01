Two Greenville men sentenced to over 7 years in federal prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two Greenville men have both been sentenced to 7.6 years in federal prison for an attempted kidnapping from earlier this year.

According to court records the attempted carjacking happened on February 23rd in Pitt County.

On August 23, 2023, Alterrik Parker aka “Al-Terrick Parker” and Gabriel Harris, both age 19 from Greenville, pled guilty to the charges.

Previously, a third accomplice, an underage teen, was sentenced in Pitt County Superior to between 6 and 9 years for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and 1-2.5 years for possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

“According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, carjackings increased more than 8 percent in 2022 and nine out of ten cases involve the use of a weapon,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “And, just like this case, we are seeing more cases of carjackings that involve juveniles. Carjackers in Eastern North Carolina should be on notice that we are working with our state and local partners to investigate and prosecute these cases to hold all involved in the crime – regardless of age – accountable.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on February 23, 2023, Parker and the underage accomplice, wearing ski masks and armed with handguns, approached a store patron as he left an ABC store in Greenville and got into his car.

Documents show that Parker and his accomplice told the victim, “Give us everything or we’ll kill you,” while pointing their firearms at the victim.

According to court documents, the victim exited the vehicle and dropped his phone and wallet in the parking lot. At that time, Harris approached the scene and retrieved the victim’s items from the ground and then tried to drive away in the victim’s vehicle but was unable to start the car because the key fob was still in the victim’s pocket, outside the car.

Documents also show that the victim offered to let the three carjackers have the car in exchange for his wallet and phone. The situation escalated and multiple shots were fired at the victim by Parker and the teen.

Documents also show that the victim, who was armed with a firearm, returned fire on the three carjackers, striking Parker. The three carjackers ran away, and the victim retrieved his belongings and called police.

According to Greenville Police, they were able to find the suspects trying to get away in a Kia. Following a high-speed chase, all three carjackers were arrested, and a search of the Kia resulted in the seizure of a 9mm handgun, multiple shell casings, and marijuana.

“I am happy that we have been able to help bring closure to this investigation and for the victim. The men and women of the Greenville Police Department work tirelessly to investigate crimes that occur in our city. We strive to provide the highest service possible to those who suffer at the hands of those wishing to do harm. Violence of this kind is not tolerable, and it goes without saying that anyone committing these offenses will be held accountable to the highest level,” said Greenville Police Department Chief, Ted Sauls.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.