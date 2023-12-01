Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Georgia May

By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is helping cool cats and kittens find their “fur-ever” homes with Saving Graces 4 Felines, and this week, we are highlighting Georgia May.

Saving Graces says she was found as a shy little stray, but she is now a loving and affectionate kitten who is looking for her best friend for life.

According to her foster mom, she plays like a storm, likes to cuddle, but does need a moment to warm up to you.

The adoption fee has been sponsored by a donor, but a good vet reference is still required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, treated for worms and fleas, and microchipped.

Anyone interested in Georgia May or other cats and kittens can visit Saving Graces website.

