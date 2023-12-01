Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Report: LeBron James’ business manager said he bet on NBA games through illegal bookie

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against the...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ business partner, told federal investigators he bet on NBA games through an illegal bookie, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Carter made his remarks during an interview as part of an investigation of bookie Wayne Nix, according to the Post’s report. It said that Carter could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers, the team James has played for since 2018.

Carter and James, the NBA’s career scoring leader, are friends from Akron, Ohio, who together own SpringHill Company, an entertainment and production company.

The Post reported that Carter told investigators he placed approximately 20 bets on football and basketball games over the course of a year, with each bet ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

A spokesman for Carter and James confirmed the interview occurred in 2021.

“Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter,” spokesman Adam Mendelsohn said in a statement provided to the newspaper.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
SBI slaps Martin County with search warrant for records
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay

Latest News

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina
New section of greenway opens in Greenville
New section of greenway opens in Greenville
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop