Powerball jackpot reaches $400 million, Mega Millions close behind
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians have two chances for big jackpots over the next coming days.
According to lottery officials, tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at $355 million and tomorrow’s Powerball jackpot is $400 million.
“North Carolinians have won several $1 million prizes recently playing both Powerball and Mega Millions,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We would all love to celebrate a jackpot win in North Carolina over the weekend.”
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
Tune in to WITN-TV for the results.
