Pitt County highway closes next week for pipe replacement

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 33 in Pitt County will close next week to allow the Department of Transportation to replace a pipe.

The highway near Mobleys Bridge Road in Grimesland will close at 5 a.m. Monday and reopen Wednesday night.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, but a detour onto Galloway Road and Chicod Street will be available. With this in mind, the DOT encourages drivers to plan ahead for any delays.

