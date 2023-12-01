Pitt County highway closes next week for pipe replacement

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 33 in Pitt County will close next week to allow the Department of Transportation to replace a pipe.

The highway near Mobleys Bridge Road in Grimesland will close at 5 a.m. Monday and reopen Wednesday night.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, but a detour onto Galloway Road and Chicod Street will be available. With this in mind, the DOT encourages drivers to plan ahead for any delays.

