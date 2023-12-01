Advertise With Us
One person dead after early morning fire in Wayne County

(Structure fire in Midland)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina emergency crews found a person dead after an early morning fire Friday.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the cause of a mobile home fire.

Investigators say Mar-Mac Volunteer Fire Department found the mobile home on fire after Five Points Road at Hertford around 4:01 a.m.

After the fire was put out, a person was found dead inside the home, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says the body is being sent to the medical examiner’s office to identify the person.

Investigators say those living at the mobile home were not there at the time of the fire.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating.

Officials say no further details to release at this time.

