New Bern police: Known sex offender charged with sex crimes at elementary school

Taveon Hardesty, Jr,
Taveon Hardesty, Jr,(New Bern Police)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern police say a registered sex offender is charged with more sex crimes following an indecent exposure at an elementary school.

On Tuesday, officers responded to J T Barber Elementary School after the School Resource Officer reported the incident.

Police arrived and remained in the area attempting to locate the suspect.

Investigators followed up on leads and identified 30-year-old Taveon Hardesty, Jr, of New Bern as the suspect.

Hardesty is charged with two counts of felony dissemination of obscenity and one county of felony sex offender/child unlawfully on premises.

He’s on the sex offender registry charged with sexual battery.

Currently, Hardesty is in custody under no bond with a first appearance scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

