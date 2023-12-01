Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Nearly one year after Moore County power grid attack, FBI announces new lead

Federal agents released a likeness of a vehicle they and Moore County deputies are searching for.
Federal agents released a likeness of a vehicle they and Moore County deputies are searching for.(FBI)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says a minivan is a new lead in the attack of a power substation in Moore County that left 45,000 in the dark for five days.

Federal agents released a likeness of a vehicle they and Moore County deputies are searching for.

The minivan was last seen on December 3rd, that is when two electrical substations were damaged by gunfire.

Multiple shots were fired at Duke Energy electrical substations located approximately 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage.

The FBI believes those in the van may have information that will help their investigation. It is likely a silver or light blue 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey.

There are rewards up to $100,000.

Anyone who saw the van that night, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324), the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student charged after loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
Better pay and work conditions wanted by DHHS employees
Employees at a DHHS operated facility in Greenville seek better pay and work conditions

Latest News

The state says over 600,000 North Carolinians are now eligible.
Medicaid Expansion becomes law in North Carolina
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
Elizabeth City deadly car crash went unnoticed for nearly six hours