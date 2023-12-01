Nearly one year after Moore County power grid attack, FBI announces new lead

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says a minivan is a new lead in the attack of a power substation in Moore County that left 45,000 in the dark for five days.

Federal agents released a likeness of a vehicle they and Moore County deputies are searching for.

The minivan was last seen on December 3rd, that is when two electrical substations were damaged by gunfire.

Multiple shots were fired at Duke Energy electrical substations located approximately 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage.

The FBI believes those in the van may have information that will help their investigation. It is likely a silver or light blue 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey.

There are rewards up to $100,000.

Anyone who saw the van that night, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324), the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

