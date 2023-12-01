Advertise With Us
State Medicaid Expansion launching today

The NC Medicaid expansion is set to include those with a higher range of income and larger household size.(WECT only)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is expanding Medicaid Expansion qualifications statewide on Friday opening healthcare coverage access to more than half a million more people.

Under the new law passed by the North Carolina Legislature earlier this year, more than 600,000 North Carolinians may be able to get health care insurance through Medicaid even if they didn’t qualify before.

The Medicaid Expansion covers people 19 to 64 years old with incomes that were too high under previous Medicaid guidelines but too low for private insurance, according to The North Carolina Department of Human and Health Services.

The implementation comes after it was authorized nine years ago. State legislators delayed enrollment until the state budget passed, according to Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

NCDHHS says adults ages 19 through 64 earning up to 138% of the federal poverty line may be eligible. In turn, it also means single people earning about $20,000/year or families of three that earn about $34,000/year could qualify after the launch.

Officials say to apply online through ePass, a website that takes people to an application. NCDHHS also says people can apply in person, by phone, or by mailed applications, too.

NCDHHS says 300,000 people with limited Medicaid Family Planning benefits will be automatically enrolled today unless their income surpasses Medicaid eligibility levels.

Officials say those eligible will get a letter from their local Department of Social Services, be assigned a health plan, receive a packet with the health plan and a new Medicaid ID card, and be informed of a 90-day window to pick a new health plan if they would like to make changes.

Governor Cooper’s office says North Carolina is one of 41 states that has expanded Medicaid since it was authorized in 2014.

