Maysville to cut ribbon on new water well today

Maysville has been forced to pull water from the Jones County water supply since 2019 when...
Maysville has been forced to pull water from the Jones County water supply since 2019 when PFAS were found in the town's only well.(Deric Rush/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Maysville will cut the ribbon on its new water well on Friday, four years after discovering a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) chemical in the town’s only water well.

After the contamination was found, the town was forced to abandon its water system in 2019, forcing it to purchase water for the town’s roughly 1000 residents from Jones County until major improvements could be made.

At the time Maysville town officials confirmed the PFAS chemical found in their well was the same chemical used in firefighter foam.

In 2021 the town was approved for United States Department of Agriculture and state funding to improve the town’s water system.

According to the USDA, Rural Development invested $503 thousand through a USDA Community Facilities Grant to improve the town’s water supply well.

The ribbon cutting is slated to happen at 11 a.m. at the Maysville Water Tower on the corner of Jenkins Avenue and 3rd Street.

