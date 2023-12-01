Man charged with attempted murder in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge in Greene County.

Greene County deputies say that 40-year-old Christopher Caudell was arrested in Greenville on November 29th on charges stemming from a roadside shooting that they say happened on November 20th near Walstonburg.

According to deputies, the shooting happened off Bell Road around 3:20 am on November 20th. The person that was shot was able to drive themselves to Farmville where they called for help from EMS.

Deputies say that Caudell was charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Greene County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

The person who was injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.