Lenoir County deputies arrest convicted felon with homemade gun

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A previously convicted felon in the east was placed behind bars again on Wednesday on multiple charges.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the Street Crimes and Rapid Response (SCARR) unit was patrolling the Pauls Path Road area of Kinston Wednesday after getting complaints from residents.

Deputies say during their patrol, they say they witnessed an interaction consistent with a drug purchase.

Officials say detectives approached Roderick Forbes and say they found marijuana and a homemade gun on him.

The 27-year-old suspect is already a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Forbes is now facing a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana.

He was booked in the Lenoir County jail and given a secured bond for both charges.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.