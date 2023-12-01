Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Holiday vendor fair Saturday will support Greenville PTA

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time, an elementary school PTA is hosting a vendor fair.

This is a great way to finalize all those Christmas lists and find something unique.

You’ll enjoy options from more than 30 vendors, with crafts, art, jewelry and lots more.

There will also be a coffee truck and food truck.

The fair is at 1700 Cedar Lane in the gymnasium.

All purchases support the local vendors as well as the Eastern Elementary PTA.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Better pay and work conditions wanted by DHHS employees
Employees at a DHHS operated facility in Greenville seek better pay and work conditions
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student charged after loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School

Latest News

WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.
WITN Home for the Holidays
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One person dead after early morning fire in Wayne County
Many attend the Ayden Christmas Parade of Lights Thursday night.
Eastern Carolina Christmas Parades this holiday season
Roderick Forbes LCSO Arrest
Lenoir County deputies charge felon with having homemade gun, drug charge