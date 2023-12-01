Holiday vendor fair Saturday will support Greenville PTA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time, an elementary school PTA is hosting a vendor fair.

This is a great way to finalize all those Christmas lists and find something unique.

You’ll enjoy options from more than 30 vendors, with crafts, art, jewelry and lots more.

There will also be a coffee truck and food truck.

The fair is at 1700 Cedar Lane in the gymnasium.

All purchases support the local vendors as well as the Eastern Elementary PTA.

