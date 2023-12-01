Advertise With Us
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina
New section of greenway opens in Greenville
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
