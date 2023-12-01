FUR BABY FRIDAY: Joji is looking for forever snuggies!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named JOJI whose 6-weeks-old.

HSEC: FUR BABY FRIDAY - JOJI (WITN)

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this fur baby and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes JOJI would thrive the most...

HSEC: FUR BABY FRIDAY - JOJI (WITN)

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about JOJI...

“WOW! I can’t sing praises of JOJI enough. Plus, the Chihuahua/Dachshund mix is the absolutely best! I speak from experience. They’re smart, fun, snugglers, protective, and just the absolute perfect mix of everything you could ever want in a dog. They’re great in either an apartment or a house. Not to mention definitely fantastic family dogs (as long as small children are taught to be respectful of their tiny size). Anyone who ends up with JOJI will be so incredibly lucky.” -Natalie

HSEC: FUR BABY FRIDAY - JOJI (WITN)

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

Every Saturday in December is your chance to go “shopping for a cause” and play with fur babies who are available for adoption:

HSEC: THE 8TH ANNUAL CANINE COUTURE (WITN)

There’s an event coming up with the HSEC that you may want to know about especially if you’re in need of a NEW CAR:

HSEC: POSTPONED SUBARU EVENT (WITN)

Have you ever wanted PICTURES WITH YOUR PET? Well, there’s never been a better time to do exactly that and plus it benefits the HSEC. BOOK YOUR SHOOT HERE!

HSEC: PICTURES WITH YOUR PET (WITN)

Here’s a VOLUNTEERING opportunity for you especially if you know a thing or two about GIFT WRAPPING:

HSEC: HOLIDAY WREATHS FUNDRAISER (WITN)

Get ready to celebrate the HOLIDAYS with the HSEC by purchasing a WREATH with parts of the proceeds going directly to the rescue:

HSEC: HOLIDAY WREATHS FUNDRAISER (WITN)

You can also DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL (WITN)

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER (WITN)

If you are a State Employee, there is a special way for you to make a donation to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina:

HSEC: SECC DONATIONS (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.