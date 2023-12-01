Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

First-term Lenoir County Commissioner resigning

Chad Rouse
Chad Rouse(Lenoir County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County Commissioner has submitted his resignation to the County Board of Commissioners.

Lenoir County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Linda Rouse-Sutton confirmed on Friday that Kinston Republican Chad Rouse, who was elected in 2020 and is in his first term on the board, has submitted his resignation from his at-large seat as a county commissioner.

Rouse-Sutton said that Rouse is relocating to Florida.

“Commissioner Rouse has been an integral member of our governing board and a strong advocate for the residents of Lenoir County,” Rouse-Sutton said. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Rouse-Sutton said the Board of Commissioners will take the necessary steps to fill the vacancy, but that the Board of Commissioners has not undergone any formal consideration of prospective candidates or taken any actions in regard to the vacancy created by Rouse’s resignation.

“We look forward to receiving the recommendation of a replacement for Commissioner Chad Rouse from the Lenoir County Republican Party and taking that recommendation into consideration,” said Rouse-Sutton

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student charged after loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
Better pay and work conditions wanted by DHHS employees
Employees at a DHHS operated facility in Greenville seek better pay and work conditions

Latest News

The state says over 600,000 North Carolinians are now eligible.
Medicaid Expansion becomes law in North Carolina
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
Elizabeth City deadly car crash went unnoticed for nearly six hours