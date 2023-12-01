First-term Lenoir County Commissioner resigning

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County Commissioner has submitted his resignation to the County Board of Commissioners.

Lenoir County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Linda Rouse-Sutton confirmed on Friday that Kinston Republican Chad Rouse, who was elected in 2020 and is in his first term on the board, has submitted his resignation from his at-large seat as a county commissioner.

Rouse-Sutton said that Rouse is relocating to Florida.

“Commissioner Rouse has been an integral member of our governing board and a strong advocate for the residents of Lenoir County,” Rouse-Sutton said. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Rouse-Sutton said the Board of Commissioners will take the necessary steps to fill the vacancy, but that the Board of Commissioners has not undergone any formal consideration of prospective candidates or taken any actions in regard to the vacancy created by Rouse’s resignation.

“We look forward to receiving the recommendation of a replacement for Commissioner Chad Rouse from the Lenoir County Republican Party and taking that recommendation into consideration,” said Rouse-Sutton

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.