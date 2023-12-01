Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Elizabeth City deadly car crash went unnoticed for nearly six hours

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City say a deadly crash went unnoticed for nearly six hours this morning.

The crash in the area of Halstead Boulevard and Rich Boulevard was discovered around 7:30 a.m.

Police say Rodney Brooks was killed in the single-vehicle accident.

Officers say the 35-year-old Brooks was south on Halstead Boulevard when his car went off the right side of the road and hit a city pole and several bushes before it flipped several times. Brooks was thrown from his car which then hit a vehicle in a parking lot of a nearby business.

Police now believe the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. and was discovered hours later.

Police have not said what may have caused the man’s car to go off the road in the first place.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student charged after loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
Better pay and work conditions wanted by DHHS employees
Employees at a DHHS operated facility in Greenville seek better pay and work conditions

Latest News

The state says over 600,000 North Carolinians are now eligible.
Medicaid Expansion becomes law in North Carolina
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County