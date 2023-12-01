Elizabeth City deadly car crash went unnoticed for nearly six hours

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Elizabeth City say a deadly crash went unnoticed for nearly six hours this morning.

The crash in the area of Halstead Boulevard and Rich Boulevard was discovered around 7:30 a.m.

Police say Rodney Brooks was killed in the single-vehicle accident.

Officers say the 35-year-old Brooks was south on Halstead Boulevard when his car went off the right side of the road and hit a city pole and several bushes before it flipped several times. Brooks was thrown from his car which then hit a vehicle in a parking lot of a nearby business.

Police now believe the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. and was discovered hours later.

Police have not said what may have caused the man’s car to go off the road in the first place.

