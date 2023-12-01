ECU men's basketball earns rivalry home win over UNCW

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Bobby Pettiford’s 24 points helped East Carolina defeat UNC Wilmington 74-66 on Thursday night.

Pettiford shot 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Pirates (5-3). Brandon Johnson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Kalib LaCount shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Shykeim Phillips finished with 20 points for the Seahawks (5-2). Trazarien White added 14 points and 11 rebounds for UNC Wilmington. Maleeck Harden-Hayes also put up 13 points.

NEXT UP

East Carolina’s next game is Monday against Maryland-Eastern Shore at home. UNC Wilmington visits Kentucky on Saturday.

