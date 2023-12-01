Advertise With Us
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A holiday tradition continued in the east Thursday night.

The 38th annual Lights of Love tree lighting was held at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington.

The tree lighting started in 1985 as a way for people to remember or honor a loved one during the holidays by purchasing lights for the tree.

Organizers say those donations are used to fund projects that promote health care education, improve community wellness, support and enhance patient care, and provide amenities that make the hospital more comfortable for patients and visitors.

In addition to the tree lighting, the festivities included the St. John’s Church of Christ Men’s Choir and the Chocowinity Primary School chorus.

Santa was also on hand to mark the tree lighting at 6:30.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina
New section of greenway opens in Greenville
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
