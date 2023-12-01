ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A holiday tradition continued in the east Thursday night.

The 38th annual Lights of Love tree lighting was held at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington.

The tree lighting started in 1985 as a way for people to remember or honor a loved one during the holidays by purchasing lights for the tree.

Organizers say those donations are used to fund projects that promote health care education, improve community wellness, support and enhance patient care, and provide amenities that make the hospital more comfortable for patients and visitors.

In addition to the tree lighting, the festivities included the St. John’s Church of Christ Men’s Choir and the Chocowinity Primary School chorus.

Santa was also on hand to mark the tree lighting at 6:30.

