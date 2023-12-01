Eastern Carolina Christmas Parades this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday season is in full swing and many towns and cities are gathering for Christmas parades this weekend.

Eastern North Carolina communities are hosting parades and festivities for residents throughout December, and here are a few.

Parades happening on Saturday, December 2nd:

The City of Greenville is hosting The Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade. The city says the parade will embark at 5 p.m. and pass through the Uptown District in hopes of holiday fun as it has for over 75 years

In Windsor, the 55th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade presented by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area kicks off at 6 p.m. on Ouellette Avenue from Wyandotte to Riverside, and Riverside West to Caron Avenue.

The City of Washington in Beaufort County is hosting its parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street along with a Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of New Bern has its parade slated for 10 a.m. Officials say the parade route is along George Street, Broad Street, and Craven Street.

Downtown Kinston Revitalization is hosting Kinston’s Christmas Parade at 4:30 p.m.

The town of Williamston has rescheduled its parade to December 7th. The town says it will start at noon on West Main Street.

In Plymouth, organizers say the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on December 8th. Along with the parade, a Christmas Market is happening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bear Town Market on Washington Street.

On December 9th at 11 a.m., The town of Morehead City says its parade will run along Arendell Street, eastbound, from 17th to 6th streets.

