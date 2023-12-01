Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont...
FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30″ list this week.

On Tuesday, the business magazine released its 2023 list of 30 notable people under 30 years old making their mark in such areas as art and style, media, music and sports.

And TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney made this year’s list.

Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, made an estimated $2 million last year, according to Forbes.

The 26-year-old gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series which documented her gender transition. It reportedly drew more than 1 billion views.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Forbes quoted Mulvaney.

The LGBTQ+ activist found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy earlier this year after a paid partnership with Bud Light sparked a widespread boycott of the brand.

However, Forbes reports she also landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC.

The magazine added Mulvaney to its list for being one of the most influential social media creators.

Forbes’ entire “30 Under 30″ list can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
SBI slaps Martin County with search warrant for records
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay

Latest News

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina
New section of greenway opens in Greenville
New section of greenway opens in Greenville
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop