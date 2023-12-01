Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast and warm to start off December before cooling down late next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Happy December! We are starting the last month of on a warm and unsettled note with a spring time pattern, as the ENC area will see showers and the possibility for a rumble of thunder this weekend. Clouds will be traded today for showers Saturday afternoon, as things will be widespread later in the night and into the early morning hours of Sunday. Rainfall amounts are forecasted to range from 0.50″-1.00″ by the time we get into Monday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnights lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cool down is on the way as the first full week of the month is underway, as temperatures will feel close to the average highs in the mid 50s and lows at night fall to the 30s. A few areas could see frost in the early morning hours Tuesday and Wednesday with lows falling near freezing. Sun will be shining throughout the week, with a slight chance of rain mid to late week, but nothing to a washout. By next Friday, temperatures rebound back to the upper 50s to near 60° degrees.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.