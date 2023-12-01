Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast and warm to start off December before cooling down late next week

A spring time pattern develops for this weekend
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast and warm to start off December before cooling down late next week
By Dustin Staples
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Happy December! We are starting the last month of on a warm and unsettled note with a spring time pattern, as the ENC area will see showers and the possibility for a rumble of thunder this weekend. Clouds will be traded today for showers Saturday afternoon, as things will be widespread later in the night and into the early morning hours of Sunday. Rainfall amounts are forecasted to range from 0.50″-1.00″ by the time we get into Monday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnights lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cool down is on the way as the first full week of the month is underway, as temperatures will feel close to the average highs in the mid 50s and lows at night fall to the 30s. A few areas could see frost in the early morning hours Tuesday and Wednesday with lows falling near freezing. Sun will be shining throughout the week, with a slight chance of rain mid to late week, but nothing to a washout. By next Friday, temperatures rebound back to the upper 50s to near 60° degrees.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student charged after loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
Better pay and work conditions wanted by DHHS employees
Employees at a DHHS operated facility in Greenville seek better pay and work conditions

Latest News

Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast and warm to start off December before cooling down...
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast and warm to start off December before cooling down late next
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and milder on Friday; Dodging weekend raindrops
First Alert Forecast December 1, 2023
First Alert Forecast December 1, 2023
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 30th