Duke women's basketball prevails in overtime at Georgia

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (DUKE Athletics) – Duke sophomore Ashlon Jackson scored 18 points and the Blue Devils outscored Georgia 17-10 in overtime to upend the Bulldogs, 72-65, in the inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge.

The Blue Devils improve to 5-2 overall while Georgia falls to 5-2 on the year. Duke had four double-digit scorers with Reigan Richardson dropping in 15, Jadyn Donovan a career-high 13 and Oluchi Okananwa 12.Duke shot 47 percent from the field and held the Bulldogs to 35-percent shooting while forcing the Lady Bulldogs into 23 turnovers.

Duke returns to Cameron for five of its next six games, beginning with a Sunday afternoon test against No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m., live on ABC. The game will be featured as part of the Jimmy V Women’s Classic.

