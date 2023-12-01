Advertise With Us
Baker to become ECU's next offensive coordinator

Comes from one of the nation’s top offenses at Ole Miss
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just over a week after parting ways with their offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick ECU has a new O.C. coming in.

John David Baker the Ole Miss co-offensive coordinator and Tight Ends coach will take over the offense 247 sports the first to report.

Baker has been the passing game coordinator, tight ends coach, and co-offensive cordinator for the Rebels the past two seasons.

They have had one of the top offensive rankings in those two seasons. They ran for a school-record 3,336 yards in 2022. They are currently 16th in nation in yards per game averaging 455 yards. They have 51 touchdowns so far.

Prior to Ole Miss, he was offensive quality control and then tight ends coach at Southern Cal, he was offensive quality control at North Texas. He started as a GA at Abillene Christian in Texas.

Baker is a former quarterback who played at Abilene Christian.

