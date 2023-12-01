Ayden Christmas Parade of Lights kicks off the jolly ole holiday season

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -One town in the east got people in the Christmas spirit as many gathered for their annual Christmas parade Thursday night.

Ayden’s Christmas Parade of Lights is always one of the town’s biggest events.

This year, the parade was part of a larger event called “Christmas Town in Ayden.”

Several town officials, community organizations, and law enforcement agencies could be seen on festive floats.

The parade began on Third Street and ended on Second Street.

Ayden may be a small town, but some feel more people should attend the parade in the coming years.

“They need to come because we have the best parade, definitely,” said Nina Reifka, Ayden Christmas Parade goer. “Plus, they can see all these cool things that go on throughout the parade.”

