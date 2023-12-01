Advertise With Us
Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

