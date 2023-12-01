Alliance of Disability Advocates opens Independent Living Center in Greenville for people with disabilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People with disabilities, who’ve longed for services in the east, can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“It can be hard for people to get services in areas like this because of a service desert in a way,” said Emily Kibler, Alliance of Disability Advocates Community Engagement Coordinator.

Alliance of Disability Advocates held an open house Thursday, for its new Center of Independent Living in Greenville.

The center aims to give people like Deaf and Hard of Hearing Specialist Ann DeLuca, the chance to collaborate.

“We’re looking for ways to have our rights met and to find resources so we have the same chances as people who can hear,” DeLuca said.

51% of staff and management at ADA, must have disabilities for the center to be federally funded.

Kibler says being disabled herself makes it easier to connect.

“Getting to see the services I and my community need and getting to be part of providing is an exceptional feeling,” Kibler said.

The center will serve those who are disabled in Pitt, Wilson, and Beaufort County.

Kibler says it’s a community safe haven to show people they can do anything.

“We don’t do for anyone, we teach skills to learn how to do for yourself,” Kibler said. “It’s a very important skill to have.”

Along with independent living services, ADA gives people peer support. They also help with the transitioning process for those looking for re-entry into the community.

The center is located at 3107 Evans Street, Suite A, Greenville, NC, 27834.

