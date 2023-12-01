Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

3-month-old killed by family’s ‘pet wolf,’ coroner says

A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,”...
A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.

First responders arrived at the scene on Highway 440 in Chelsea, Alabama, according to a spokesperson for the city. The baby was taken to Grandview Medical Center where they died shortly later.

The mayor of Chelsea, Tony Picklesimer, also confirmed the child’s death, reporting it was killed by an “exotic family pet.”

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts,” Picklesimer said in a statement.

The animal has been taken to Auburn University.

Further details about the incident are not available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Better pay and work conditions wanted by DHHS employees
Employees at a DHHS operated facility in Greenville seek better pay and work conditions
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student charged after loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School

Latest News

Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court has died....
Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died at age 93
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One person dead after early morning fire in Wayne County
Many attend the Ayden Christmas Parade of Lights Thursday night.
Eastern Carolina Christmas Parades this holiday season