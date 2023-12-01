Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina
By Celeste Ford
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s words that many look forward to, especially here in Eastern Carolina. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is over - and now we’re taking a look back at this season.

This year’s hurricane season saw 19 named storms and a few, such as Tropical Storm Ophelia, impacted many cities and towns in the east.

On Saturday morning, September 23rd, Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina.

Many portions of the state experienced periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding that continued throughout the evening.

Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk says some residents of Twin Lakes Campground in Chocowinity were impacted.

“Speaking with the campground management post-storm, by their assessment, they had somewhere close to 50 campers that had water damage, some of those had what was described as 1 or 2 inches inside the floor space of the campers,” said Newkirk.

Other areas of Beaufort County, like Belhaven, saw area businesses deal with the impacts of flooding as well.

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger says in terms of the overall season, the weather was on track with what the hurricane center predicted.

“We knew that there would be some quietness to the season in terms of strength of storms because of El Niño, but we did still see quite a bit of activity,” says Ironmonger.

And while it didn’t impact us as a hurricane, Tropical Storm Ophelia still left a reminder of mother nature’s more dangerous side, with flooding and downed trees across central and Eastern North Carolina impacting roadways and downing powerlines.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
SBI slaps Martin County with search warrant for records
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay

Latest News

New section of greenway opens in Greenville
New section of greenway opens in Greenville
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting
ECU Health Beaufort Hospital holds annual tree lighting
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop