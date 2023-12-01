2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season ends in Eastern Carolina

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s words that many look forward to, especially here in Eastern Carolina. The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is over - and now we’re taking a look back at this season.

This year’s hurricane season saw 19 named storms and a few, such as Tropical Storm Ophelia, impacted many cities and towns in the east.

On Saturday morning, September 23rd, Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina.

Many portions of the state experienced periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding that continued throughout the evening.

Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk says some residents of Twin Lakes Campground in Chocowinity were impacted.

“Speaking with the campground management post-storm, by their assessment, they had somewhere close to 50 campers that had water damage, some of those had what was described as 1 or 2 inches inside the floor space of the campers,” said Newkirk.

Other areas of Beaufort County, like Belhaven, saw area businesses deal with the impacts of flooding as well.

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger says in terms of the overall season, the weather was on track with what the hurricane center predicted.

“We knew that there would be some quietness to the season in terms of strength of storms because of El Niño, but we did still see quite a bit of activity,” says Ironmonger.

And while it didn’t impact us as a hurricane, Tropical Storm Ophelia still left a reminder of mother nature’s more dangerous side, with flooding and downed trees across central and Eastern North Carolina impacting roadways and downing powerlines.

