Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and Rain Chances Increase for the Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 30s instead of 20s tonight but cloud cover in spots may keep temperatures from falling as fast. Clouds will continue to stream in on Friday increasing even more through the evening. Clouds won’t keep us out of the 60s and temperatures may not fall out of the 60s until Sunday evening. 70s are possible at times on Saturday and Sunday. Regarding rain chances, there are no big changes to the forecast. Most stay dry on Friday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight. Coast will have the best chance of seeing rain and hearing thunder. We get a break for most of Saturday until our best, widespread chance for rain arrives Saturday afternoon and evening. The evening and most of the overnight look to be our wettest time frame and where we pick up the bulk of our weekend rain. Rain chances fall Sunday and Sunday night but a few scattered showers are still possible. Next week looks quiet with a chance of showers mid-week and overnight lows back in the 20s by Thursday morning.

