Troopers say trash truck hits James City pedestrian bridge

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A collision between a truck and a bridge crossing U.S. 70 in an Eastern Carolina county is causing a massive traffic backup for commuters Thursday morning.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on U.S. 70 in James City. Troopers say a trash truck first hit an exit sign and then struck a pedestrian bridge.

The driver was not injured and no charges have yet been filed in the mishap.

Trooper Rico Stephens says there is no indication at the time that the bridge is structurally unsafe. It appears that the bridge is still open.

U.S. 70 West is down to one lane with traffic backed up toward Coastal Regional Airport, according to WITN’s Deric Rush.

The bridge connects Elder Street and Dudley Street.

James City Walking Bridge accident (WITN News)

