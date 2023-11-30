Water leak claim leads tot insurance fraud arrest

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A water leak claim has landed an Onslow County man in jail on insurance fraud charges.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says William Chesson, of Holly Ridge, claimed several items were damaged due to the water leak. An investigation revealed that the leak did not damage two items.

Causey says Chesson was paid $2,007.99 by State Farm for the claim.

The man was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense and jailed on November 22nd under a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.