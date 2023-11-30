Student charged after loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged a teenager after a loaded gun was found Wednesday morning at an Eastern Carolina high school.

Rocky Mount police say the student at Rocky Mount High School is now in custody at the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen was charged with bringing a weapon onto educational property, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Nash County Schools says it happened just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with metal detectors alerted the school to a possible weapon.

They found a gun in the student’s backpack.

Police say they continue to investigate how the teenager got the gun.

