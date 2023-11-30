Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball losers in Iowa were actually winners for about seven hours this week after the state’s lottery mistakenly posted the wrong winning numbers for the game.

Lottery officials blamed an unspecified “human reporting error” for the wrong numbers being posted for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The incorrect numbers were posted on the Iowa Lottery’s website about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and it took until 7:15 a.m. before anyone noticed the mistake, took down the numbers and halted payoffs.

The lottery said the initial, incorrect numbers would have resulted in prizes ranging from $4 to $200 — officials didn’t specify how many people won. Anyone who got up early and cashed in a winning ticket will be able to keep the money.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot was for an estimated $355 million.

The lottery had to work until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to correct its system and resume cashing winning Powerball tickets. With the correct numbers, 3,998 people who bought Powerball tickets in Iowa won prizes, also from $4 to $200.

The real winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing were 2-21-38-61-66 and Powerball 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
SBI slaps Martin County with search warrant for records
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay

Latest News

A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
Inspector general launches probe examining decision to relocate FBI headquarters to Maryland
(Source: CNN, Twinkle Little Songs, Getty Images, Colin Blake, Nancy Hinkle,...
Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe: 'Don't worry, I’ve got them all out'
Jessica Holmes
Cooper taps former Wake County Commissioner to replace resigning state auditor
ENC at Three - 22nd annual Christmas Home Tour this Saturday
ENC at Three - 22nd annual Christmas Home Tour this Saturday