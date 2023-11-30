Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Sheriff: Inmate transport van driver refused to stop with prisoners in Hickory

Deputies located and stopped the van on I-40 near mile marker 154.
No bond was issued on the charges.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The driver of an inmate transport van was arrested in Iredell County after quitting his job in the middle of a trip and refusing to stop at the intended destination with the prisoners, authorities said.

On Tuesday, deputies got a call to be on the lookout for an inmate transport van traveling on Interstate 40 in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller was the owner of the inmate transport company and reported the driver, identified as Joshua James Pinquet, 21, of Orlando, Fla., was off course and refusing to return the van. Deputies said there were four inmates in the vehicle’s locked cargo area.

Another employee was in the van with Pinquet, who texted the owner about quitting the job and refusing to stop at the intended destination, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located and stopped the van on I-40 near mile marker 154. Both employees were detained and all inmates were secured in the back of the vehicle.

Detectives said Pinquet was supposed to stop at a location in Hickory with the inmates but refused and kept traveling on I-40.

Pinquet was charged with five counts of felony second-degree kidnapping and felony larceny by an employee. No bond was issued on the charges.

The inmates were turned over to additional personnel from the original transport company and continued to their destinations in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47
The fire was spotted around 4:00 a.m.
One dead after early morning camper fire in Wayne County

Latest News

Otto Florschutz
Eastern Carolina native’s body found in Alaska landslide
Chad Rouse
First-term Lenoir County Commissioner resigning
Federal agents released a likeness of a vehicle they and Moore County deputies are searching for.
Nearly one year after Moore County power grid attack, FBI announces new lead
The state says over 600,000 North Carolinians are now eligible.
Medicaid Expansion becomes law in North Carolina
Audrey & Ardrie White
AUTOPSY: Mom may have been attempting escape when she & son shot with AK-47