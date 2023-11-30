Advertise With Us
Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan dies at age 65

Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LONDON (AP) — Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our most beautiful, darling and dearly beloved Shane Macgowan,” his wife Victoria Clarke, his sister Siobhan and father Maurice said in a statement.

The singer died peacefully with his family by his side, the statement added.

